According to ClutchPoints.com, six HBCUs are teaming up to make history with the launch of eHBCU—the first fully online, accredited HBCU consortium. Announced Wednesday, this new partnership is all about making HBCU education more accessible by taking it digital.

Terry Jeffries, Assistant VP at Delaware State and Executive Director of eHBCU, says this new platform is about carrying forward a proud legacy. “Since 1837, HBCUs have been producing leaders and changemakers,” he said. “With eHBCU, we’re taking that tradition into the digital age—so students can access that same excellence no matter where they live.”

The eHBCU lineup includes Delaware State, Alabama State, Southern University and A&M, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University at Shreveport, and Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. Bringing Black excellence in education to students everywhere, no matter where they are.

HBCUs Go Digital With First Online Consortium

Getty Images

Students who enroll can choose from certificate programs and full degrees in high-demand fields like computer science, healthcare, business, and professional development. The platform also offers mentoring, career prep, and a virtual community designed to give that close-knit HBCU campus feel—even from a distance.

With enrollment now open, students around the world can tap into the rich academic experience HBCUs are known for—complete with virtual advising and career coaching to help them thrive.

