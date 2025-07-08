Detroit Gospel Legends Tour Celebrates the City’s Soulful Roots
The spirit of gospel is coming home this fall with the Detroit Gospel Legends Tour—a powerhouse celebration of faith, music, and Detroit’s unmatched legacy in gospel. Running through October and November 2025, the tour will spotlight a lineup of multi-Grammy, Stellar, and BET Award-winning artists who not only shaped gospel music but also share deep roots in the Motor City.
Presented by Universal Attractions Agency, the tour features icons Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, The Clark Sisters, Deitrick Haddon, Carvin Winans, Lisa Page-Brooks, and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. These Detroit-born legends will bring their inspirational voices to cities across the country, culminating in a highly anticipated hometown performance at the Fox Theatre on October 31.
Other tour stops include National Harbor, Chicago, Indianapolis, and more—each show promising a soul-stirring experience that blends tradition, testimony, and the timeless power of gospel.
Don’t miss your chance to witness history, praise, and power—live on stage.