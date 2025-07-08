ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Detroit Gospel Legends Tour Celebrates the City’s Soulful Roots

The spirit of gospel is coming home this fall with the Detroit Gospel Legends Tour—a powerhouse celebration of faith, music, and Detroit’s unmatched legacy in gospel. Running through October and…

Randi Myles

The spirit of gospel is coming home this fall with the Detroit Gospel Legends Tour—a powerhouse celebration of faith, music, and Detroit’s unmatched legacy in gospel. Running through October and November 2025, the tour will spotlight a lineup of multi-Grammy, Stellar, and BET Award-winning artists who not only shaped gospel music but also share deep roots in the Motor City.

Presented by Universal Attractions Agency, the tour features icons Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, The Clark Sisters, Deitrick Haddon, Carvin Winans, Lisa Page-Brooks, and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. These Detroit-born legends will bring their inspirational voices to cities across the country, culminating in a highly anticipated hometown performance at the Fox Theatre on October 31.

Other tour stops include National Harbor, Chicago, Indianapolis, and more—each show promising a soul-stirring experience that blends tradition, testimony, and the timeless power of gospel.

Don’t miss your chance to witness history, praise, and power—live on stage.

Deitrick HaddonFred HammondLisa Page BrooksMarvin SappThe Clark SistersVanessa Bell Armstrong
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Evvie McKinney’s “It Ain’t Over”—The Soundtrack I Didn’t Know I Needed
MusicEvvie McKinney’s “It Ain’t Over”—The Soundtrack I Didn’t Know I NeededRandi Myles
Pastor Mike Jr. Drops A New Album—And It's A Whole Testimony
MusicPastor Mike Jr. Drops A New Album—And It’s A Whole TestimonyRandi Myles
William Murphy Declares Victory with Powerful New Album Payback (Live)
MusicWilliam Murphy Declares Victory with Powerful New Album Payback (Live)Matt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect