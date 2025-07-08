The gospel world is mourning the loss of a true legend. Mosie “Mama” Burks, beloved lead soloist of the Mississippi Mass Choir, has passed away at age 92.

Mama Burks was born in Forest, Mississippi in 1933. She spent decades spreading the gospel across the globe—from Jackson to Japan—delivering soul-stirring performances rooted in deep faith and humility. She joined the choir in 1996 and quickly became known for powerful songs like “This Morning When I Rose” and of course, "I'm Not Tired Yet." I had the opportunity to see her live in Detroit, and it was at treat! When Mama Burks shook her head while singing... you knew she was going IN!

Mississippi Mass Choir Legend Mama Burks Passes Away

“She never felt qualified,” she once said—but to those who heard her, there was no doubt she was called. (Source: WLBT)

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi