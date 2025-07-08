ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mississippi Mass Choir Legend Mama Burks Passes Away

Mosie “Mama” Burks, beloved lead soloist of the Mississippi Mass Choir, has passed away at age 92.

Randi Myles

Mississippi Mass Choir, “Then Sings My Soul.’ December 10, 2010, Malaco Records

Malaco Records
View the post on Facebook

The gospel world is mourning the loss of a true legend. Mosie “Mama” Burks, beloved lead soloist of the Mississippi Mass Choir, has passed away at age 92.

Mama Burks was born in Forest, Mississippi in 1933. She spent decades spreading the gospel across the globe—from Jackson to Japan—delivering soul-stirring performances rooted in deep faith and humility. She joined the choir in 1996 and quickly became known for powerful songs like “This Morning When I Rose” and of course, "I'm Not Tired Yet." I had the opportunity to see her live in Detroit, and it was at treat! When Mama Burks shook her head while singing... you knew she was going IN!

Mississippi Mass Choir Legend Mama Burks Passes Away

“She never felt qualified,” she once said—but to those who heard her, there was no doubt she was called. (Source: WLBT)

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

gospel music news
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Many people like to say that fall is their favorite month, and there are plenty of reasons to love the autumn season.
Human InterestMichigan’s Favorite Fall ActivityAnne Erickson
The Fourth of July holiday is in the books, and now, it's time to set our sights on fall travel ideas.
Human InterestMichigan’s Best Fall Vacation SpotAnne Erickson
It's so wild to think that the second the Fourth of July is over, it's time to start thinking about autumn and fall colors.
Human InterestBest Places to See Brilliant Fall Colors in MichiganAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect