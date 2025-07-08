Take Control: What To Know About Secondary Credit Bureaus

On today’s Take control Tuesday, we’re talking about credit bureaus. And Mansa Musa says when most of us think about credit reports, we usually picture the big three: Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. But there’s a whole other layer of credit reporting that often flies under the radar—secondary credit bureaus. These companies collect more specialized information that can impact things like whether you get approved for a bank account, an apartment, or even an insurance policy.

The tricky part? These reports don’t always show up on your main credit file—but they can still affect important decisions. That’s why it’s so important to know how to check them and how to dispute anything that doesn’t look right. A little effort here can go a long way in protecting your overall financial reputation.

HEAR: What To Know About Secondary Credit Bureaus

