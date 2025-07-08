William Murphy Declares Victory with Powerful New Album Payback (Live)

ContestsEvents
GRAMMY® and Dove Award nominee and Stellar Award winner William Murphy returns with a fiery and faith-filled live album, Payback (Live)—boldly dubbed The Retribution Record. This powerful project blends prophetic declarations, worship anthems, and soulful melodies to remind listeners that no matter the battle, God ensures justice, restoration, and victory.

Recorded live, Payback features standout tracks like “No Failure,” “Double,” and the explosive opener “The Devil Didn’t Get Away With It.” Collaborations with gospel greats like Le’Andria Johnson and Y’anna Crawley add even more power and praise to the project.

With over two decades in ministry, Bishop Murphy continues to lead both musically and spiritually. As co-leader of The dReam Center Church of Atlanta and an active figure in national church leadership and community outreach, Murphy’s message goes beyond the mic.

From his iconic “Praise Is What I Do” to the new anthems of redemption on Payback (Live), William Murphy’s music continues to heal, inspire, and empower believers everywhere.

Payback (Live) is available now—get ready to worship, declare victory, and take back everything the enemy tried to steal.

