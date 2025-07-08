Zacardi Cortez’s “Work It Out” Climbs Toward the Top 10

ContestsEvents
Gospel powerhouse Zacardi Cortez is back with a stirring anthem that’s quickly climbing the charts—“Work It Out” is resonating with listeners across the country and closing in on a Top 10 spot. With over a million views and streams and counting, the track is becoming a breakout hit in the gospel community.

Known for his soul-stirring vocals and heartfelt delivery, Zacardi brings a message of faith and trust in God through life’s most challenging moments. “Work It Out” is more than just a song—it’s a prayer set to music, calling on believers to rely on God’s power to make a way through every trial.

With its rising momentum and undeniable spiritual impact, “Work It Out” is quickly becoming one of the most powerful gospel tracks of the year.

