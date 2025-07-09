As someone who had to learn cursive in school – albeit years ago, I’ve always wondered why it was ever taken out of classrooms in the first place. Writing by hand—especially in cursive—is more than just a nostalgic throwback. It’s about being able to sign your name, read a note from your grandmother, or even understand documents in their original form.

That’s exactly what Michigan State Representative Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac) is trying to fix with her latest bill, HB 4675. She’s pushing for the Michigan Department of Education to create model programs for teaching cursive writing in schools. This isn’t her first try—she’s introduced similar legislation in every term she’s served. And last time? It passed the House with big bipartisan support.

Practice Up! Pontiac Rep Pushes For A Cursive Comeback

“Many children today are not being taught how to read or write in cursive,” Carter said. Continuing, “This is a commonsense step to help ensure our students aren’t left behind when it comes to a skill that connects them to both practical tasks and our shared history and culture.”

Here's hoping this time, it sticks.

