Sometimes music finds you right when you need it—and that’s exactly what happened when I listened to It Ain’t Over, the new EP from Evvie McKinney.

This project feels like a deep breath in the middle of chaos. You can tell it was born out of real-life struggle and spiritual breakthrough. Evvie said the title came from a phrase that kept showing up in her life—“It ain’t over.” And honestly, it hit me the same way. No matter what you’ve been through or how far off track you’ve felt, this EP is a reminder that God’s not done with your story.

The songs were recorded in Atlanta and Nashville, and the production is top-tier. Evvie teamed up with some serious names like Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Stanley Brown, Makeba Reddick, and Dubba-AA. There are also some powerful features—DOE’s vocals on “Believe in Jesus” gave me chills, and “Good 2 Me” with Dubba-AA and Anike brings a joyful, modern vibe that still carries so much meaning.

Evvie McKinney’s “It Ain’t Over”—The Soundtrack I Didn’t Know I Needed

From the first track, “Don’t Walk Away,” all the way to the closer, “Safe,” the EP is full of soul, strength, and faith. Whether you're struggling or celebrating, there’s something here for you.

If you’re not already following Evvie McKinney (@Evvie_Music), now’s the time. This Memphis-born powerhouse isn’t just singing—she’s ministering through music. And if It Ain’t Over is any sign, she’s only getting started.

