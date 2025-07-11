Pastor Mike Jr. Drops A New Album—And It’s A Whole Testimony

If you’ve ever shouted "God Showing Out!" in your car, cried through “Impossible,” or blasted “B!G” like it was written just for you, then get ready—PMJ is back and more real than ever.

Today, 19-time Stellar Award winner Pastor Mike Jr. (aka PMJ) dropped his brand-new album, CONFETTI & CONSPIRACIES, and it hits deep. This isn’t just music—it’s his story. A survival guide for anyone who's ever had to smile while breaking, or keep going while folks whispered behind your back.

The album is split into two parts that feel all too familiar:

CONFETTI : The high moments. That favor you can’t explain. The wins. The joy. The unfiltered praise when God shows all the way out.

: The high moments. That favor you can’t explain. The wins. The joy. The unfiltered praise when God shows all the way out. CONSPIRACIES: The other side. The pressure. The betrayal. The nights you cried before Sunday morning. The moments when “Amen” came with a cost.

PMJ says it best: “Every track is a piece of my story—moments where I had to smile while healing, keep building while breaking, and trust God even when it felt like the crowd was cheering while the pressure was crushing.” Whew.

He blends gospel, trap, soul, and spoken word like only he can. From powerful anthems to honest gut-checks, every song feels like a page out of your own journal.

Rock City Media CONFETTI & CONSPIRACIES (2025)

Here’s the tracklist so you can dive in:

Disc 1

Turn It Around God Showing Out Break BYE

Disc 2

Pray Proud of Me No Lie Understood The ASGMT

Disc 3

No What’s A Ninja Ninja KFC

Disc 4

All Love Let Me Go PROOF Amen

If you’ve ever felt like you were caught between the blessing and the burden, this album is for you.

Follow PMJ on socials @PastorMikeJr and stay connected with @RockCityMediaGroup. And do yourself a favor—press play on Confetti & Conspiracies. There’s healing in this one.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi