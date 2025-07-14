Sometimes, a song doesn’t just sound good—it feels necessary. That’s exactly what Travis Greene and Andra Day have delivered with their new single, “Let Freedom Ring.”

Released through Tribl Records, this isn’t just a track—it’s an anthem. The kind of soul-stirring, heart-lifting message that meets you right where you are and reminds you: freedom is a journey we’re all walking together.

From the very first notes, “Let Freedom Ring” draws you in with its rootsy, organic sound and powerful, emotional vocals. It’s the kind of song that feels like church, protest, and healing circle all rolled into one. Travis brings his signature gospel foundation, while Andra pours in that deep, truth-telling soul we’ve come to know and love—yes, that Andra Day, who embodied Billie Holiday so beautifully on screen.

Travis Greene & Andra Day Deliver an Anthem of Hope

“This song is about more than freedom,” Travis shares. “It’s about lifting people up. Andra brought such depth and beauty to the message. We pray it inspires strength in anyone fighting to be free—whether it's mentally, spiritually, or socially.”

It’s a musical conversation between two artists who don’t just sing—they minister. And through every line, they’re calling us higher: to unity, to purpose, to love that looks like action.

So go ahead—take a few minutes, press play on “Let Freedom Ring,” and let your heart catch up with hope again.

Follow Travis Greene on social media @TravisGreeneTV for more.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi