Take Control: Why “Pay Later” Might Cost You More

In June, FICO—the major credit scoring company—announced it’s starting to include “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) data in its credit scoring models. At first glance, that might seem like good news. If you’re making those payments on time, it should help your credit score, right?

Well… not exactly.

According to Mansa Musa from Moneysmartlife.org, there are some hidden risks with these short-term loans that don’t get talked about enough.

One thing to keep in mind: the length of your loans also makes up about 15% of your credit score. So even if you’re making your payments on time, short-term loans like BNPL don’t stay on your credit report very long—which means they don’t help build the kind of long-term credit history that really boosts your score. So, before you click “pay later,” listen below.

HEAR: Why “Pay Later” Might Cost You More

Each Tuesday, catch up with Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org and host Randi Myles to help empower, “sustainable financial well-being for working class families.”

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.