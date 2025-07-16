Four-time Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams will be one of the more than 100 individuals honored during the 4th Annual Gospel Music Hall of Fame, Friday, September 5th, and Saturday, September 6th, 2025 at the St. Louis Convention Center.

St. Louis, MO – July 15, 2025 — The Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) is gearing up for its biggest event yet! The 2025 Induction Gala & Expo is a two-day celebration during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year's festivities will be on Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6 at the St. Louis Convention Center (701 Convention Plaza).

The 2025 Induction Gala & Expo marks a record-breaking 100+ inductees, honoring Gospel legends, trailblazers, and history-makers who have shaped the genre and inspired millions.

🎤 Honorary Inductees & Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients Include:

Kirk Franklin – 20-time Grammy winner

– 20-time Grammy winner Yolanda Adams – 4-time Grammy winner

– 4-time Grammy winner The Clark Sisters Twinkie Clark (2x Grammy winner) Karen Clark Sheard (4x Grammy winner) Dorinda Clark-Cole (2x Grammy winner) Jacky Clark-Chisholm (2x Grammy winner)

Erica Campbell – 6-time Grammy winner

– 6-time Grammy winner Tina Campbell – 4-time Grammy winner

– 4-time Grammy winner Warryn Campbell – 5-time Grammy winner

– 5-time Grammy winner Dr. Jekalyn Carr – Grammy-winning artist

– Grammy-winning artist Dr. Ricky Dillard – 8-time Grammy-nominated “Choir Master”

Whitney, Kirk & More: 2025 Gospel Music Hall of Fame

🕊️ Posthumous Inductees Include:

Whitney Houston – “The Voice,” Gospel roots, over 220M albums sold

– “The Voice,” Gospel roots, over 220M albums sold Cissy Houston – 2-time Grammy winner, gospel matriarch

– 2-time Grammy winner, gospel matriarch Inez Andrews – Member of The Caravans, legendary contralto

– Member of The Caravans, legendary contralto Bishop Michael Alan Brooks – Founding member of Commissioned

– Founding member of Commissioned Ruby Summerville-Dickson ("Mother Ruby") – Beloved gospel radio host and singer

– Beloved gospel radio host and singer Al “The Bishop” Hobbs – Radio legend, GMWA leader

– Radio legend, GMWA leader Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee – Co-founder of Gospel Music Heritage Month

– Co-founder of Gospel Music Heritage Month Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson – Gospel chart-topper, Stellar Award winner

– Gospel chart-topper, Stellar Award winner Harold Lashaun Martin – Multi-genre producer, Grammy and Stellar winner

– Multi-genre producer, Grammy and Stellar winner The O’Neal Twins (Edgar & Edward) – Quartet pioneers, gospel classics

A Peek At The 2024 Gospel Music Hall of Fame!

Dr. Monica R. Butler, founder of GMHOF, shares: “Through the power of Gospel music, we celebrate our rich heritage and inspire future generations to carry the light of the Gospel forward.”

Don’t miss this unforgettable weekend of celebration, music, and legacy. Tickets and event info at www.mogospel.com

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi