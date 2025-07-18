The 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards — Gospel Music’s Greatest Night — is set to be bigger than ever! GRAMMY-winning duo BeBe & CeCe Winans will host the milestone celebration on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Nashville’s historic Schermerhorn Symphony Center. This year’s theme, "Our Music, Our Voice, Our Culture," and honors four decades of gospel excellence with powerful performances, and heartfelt special recognitions of gospel legends and new voices.

Featured performers include:



Other performances by Donnie McClurkin, Dottie Peoples, Jason Nelson, and more!

BeBe & CeCe To Host 40th Stellar Awards

Detroit's own and gospel trailblazers BeBe & CeCe Winans are known for genre-crossing hits like “Addictive Love” and “Close to You.” The duo have decades of accolades, including GRAMMY, Dove, Stellar, and Soul Train Awards. BeBe & CeCe continue to inspire generations as solo artists garnering multiple chart-topping hits.

STELLAR PLUS Experience

The Stellar Plus Experience returns August 14–15 with exclusive events leading into Awards night. Highlights include the Nominee Pre-Show Dinner & Awards on August 15 at the National Museum of African American Music. The event will be hosted by Dorinda Clark-Cole and Vincent Bohanan. Visit StellarPlusExperience.com for more details.

Presented by

This year’s Stellar Awards is presented by P&G (Procter & Gamble) with support from General Motors, State Farm, AT&T, Walmart, AFLAC, McDonald’s, and AARP.

Nashville Hosts 40th Annual Stellar Awards

Go to the website more info, tickets, the full list of nominees, and updates at StellarAwards.com and join the conversation using #TheStellars.

