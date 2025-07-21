Melvin Crispell, III Gives Us a “Reason to Dance” with New Uplifting Single

Melvin Crispell, III — BET Sunday Best winner and GRAMMY®-nominated artist — has released a joyful new song, “Reason to Dance.” Written and produced by his labelmate ANTHNY, the track blends Melvin’s dynamic vocals with a fresh take on gospel praise. It also features a nod to Deitrick Haddon’s “Watch Me Praise Him” for a bit of gospel history in the mix.

“Reason to Dance” is all about celebrating God’s goodness — no matter what season you’re in.

Listen To “Reason To Dance” By Melvin Crispell, III

Follow Melvin on social media: @thethirdmelvincrispell

Melvin Crispell, III comes from a strong musical background. His father, Melvin Crispell, Jr., was a respected musician who worked on many award-winning gospel tracks. And his mother, Tunesha Crispell, was also a gifted singer known for her powerful voice and soul-stirring performances.

After losing both of his parents at a young age, Melvin leaned on his faith and music to heal and to carry forward their legacy. In 2019, he won Season 9 of Sunday Best and released his debut album I’ve Got A Testimony the following year. His 2023 project, No Failure, marked his first time as executive producer. The album encourages listeners to trust God through every challenge or difficult time.

Melvin has been nominated for a GRAMMY®, Dove Award, and Stellar Award — and continues to inspire others through his music and message.

Melvin Crispell, III's Behind-The-Scenes “Reason To Dance”

About RCA Inspiration

RCA Inspiration, part of Provident Entertainment under Sony Music, is one of the leading labels in Gospel and Inspirational music.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi