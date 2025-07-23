Social media, email and woman typing on a phone for communication, app and internet chat. Web, search and corporate employee reading a conversation on a mobile, networking and texting on…

Struggling to find time for Scripture in your day? The new Holy Bible App from Eightpoint makes it easier than ever to stay rooted in God’s Word—even when you’re offline.

Available now on iOS and Android, the app offers:

Daily inspirational Bible verses

Multiple Bible translations, including KJV

Uplifting devotionals and faith-based articles

Offline access for reading on the go

Easy tools for highlighting, note-taking, and sharing

New Holy Bible App Providing God's Word, Anywhere

Whether you're a seasoned reader or just getting started, the Holy Bible App is designed to help you grow spiritually—right from your phone.

Ryan Marshall, Chief Product Officer said, "We built this app to serve the real needs of people trying to grow spiritually in a busy, modern world. Our goal is to make it easier to bring Scripture into daily life in a meaningful way."

Free to download now in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi