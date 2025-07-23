ContestsEvents
Struggling to find time for Scripture in your day? The new Holy Bible App from Eightpoint makes it easier than ever to stay rooted in God’s Word—even when you’re offline.

Available now on iOS and Android, the app offers:

  • Daily inspirational Bible verses
  • Multiple Bible translations, including KJV
  • Uplifting devotionals and faith-based articles
  • Offline access for reading on the go
  • Easy tools for highlighting, note-taking, and sharing

New Holy Bible App Providing God's Word, Anywhere

View the post on Facebook

Whether you're a seasoned reader or just getting started, the Holy Bible App is designed to help you grow spiritually—right from your phone.

Ryan Marshall, Chief Product Officer said, "We built this app to serve the real needs of people trying to grow spiritually in a busy, modern world. Our goal is to make it easier to bring Scripture into daily life in a meaningful way." 

Free to download now in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

SOURCE: Eightpoint

Bible App
Randi Myles
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
