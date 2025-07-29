Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s TASHA Album Delivers Powerful Worship and Unfiltered Faith

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 17: Tasha Cobbs Leonard speaks onstage during the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb Allen Arena on October 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

TASHA, the latest full-length project from Tasha Cobbs Leonard, was released on July 25, 2025, and brings a deeply personal worship experience. With collaborations from Kirk Franklin, Chandler Moore, Lecrae, and John Legend, the album covers a range of musical expressions rooted in faith.

Songs like "Do It Anyway," "Never Gave Up," and "Church" reveal Leonard’s heart for ministering through vulnerability and strength. Each track carries a unique musical identity—from stripped-down piano ballads to energetic gospel anthems—showcasing Leonard's versatility and spiritual sensitivity.

Streaming in full on Apple Music, the album is also available as a full video playlist on YouTube.

Lyrically, the album dives deep:

“You never gave up, even when I gave in”

“Do it afraid, do it broken”

TASHA unfolds like a journey through brokenness, healing, and renewed faith. The progression of the album's themes mirrors Leonard’s own testimony—moving from internal struggle toward the boldness of surrender. The opening tracks lean contemplative, while mid-album anthems like “Do It Anyway” surge with courage and conviction.

Listeners have praised the project for its authenticity and emotional depth, with many highlighting the combination of traditional gospel roots and modern worship production as a powerful blend. The collaborative moments feel intentional and Spirit-led, adding variety without taking focus away from Leonard’s message.

This album marks a turning point for Leonard, not just musically but personally. TASHA is not only a name—it’s an offering of who she is, laid bare for listeners to encounter the transforming presence of God.

