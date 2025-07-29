‘Church’ by Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend Is a Soul-Stirring Reminder That Worship Happens Anywhere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Tasha Cobbs Leonard attends the World Premiere off Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Something truly special happens when two powerhouse voices in music—Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend—come together. Their song "Church," released July 25, 2025, is a beautiful reminder that worship doesn’t just happen in a sanctuary. It’s something we carry with us, wherever we go.

This intimate, piano-driven anthem is part of Leonard’s deeply personal album TASHA. It strips everything down to the essentials: a choir, a piano, and two hearts completely surrendered in worship. The line that rings loudest is simple but soul-stirring:

"God, it’s just You and me now… Teach me how to have church on a Monday."

The official video provides the perfect visual for this moment of devotion. Surrounded by a white-clad choir, Leonard and Legend deliver a performance filled with reverence and tenderness. It’s not just music—it’s ministry. You can feel God's presence in the stillness between the notes.

Available now on Apple Music, the song is already making waves. Listeners across platforms have shared heartfelt testimonies about how it’s brought them peace, encouragement, and even tears during their daily routines. For many, "Church" has become a moment of stillness in the middle of busy schedules and overwhelming noise.

In interviews, Leonard has expressed that this song came from a place of pure honesty and desire to connect with God in every moment—not just the mountaintop ones. And John Legend brings a warmth and sincerity to the duet that fits right in with Leonard’s mission to make worship real, reachable, and rooted in truth.

This song is a quiet sanctuary wrapped in melody. It’s an invitation to make space for God in the everyday—and a reminder that He meets us right where we are.

