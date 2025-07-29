‘Keep Going’ by DEON Is the Gospel Hip-Hop Anthem Fueling Faith Through Hard Times

DEON's urban gospel single "Keep Going" dropped July 25, 2025, bringing high-energy faith encouragement to playlists everywhere. Fusing rap with inspirational hooks, the track motivates listeners not to quit—regardless of life’s circumstances.

“I know the pain feels endless—keep going. God’s not finished yet.”

It’s a message of perseverance, delivered through tight production and clear conviction. The track is available on Spotify.

DEON, an emerging voice in Christian hip-hop and gospel fusion, has built a growing catalog of motivational music that centers around overcoming adversity and staying anchored in God’s promises. Previous singles like “Get Up Again” and “Faith on Fire” demonstrate his consistent focus on movement, resilience, and spiritual drive.

“Keep Going” reflects this ongoing trajectory. With dynamic verses and a chorus designed for sing-along moments, the song draws from DEON’s own journey through hardship and healing. His social media presence often echoes the themes of his music—faith in action, real-life struggle, and an unwavering belief in divine timing.

The track features polished beats, layered vocals, and production that blends the energy of hip-hop with the clarity of gospel’s message. Listeners will find “Keep Going” perfect for morning motivation, youth group settings, or simply those moments when encouragement is needed most.

As DEON continues carving out his niche in the gospel space, this single adds momentum to a growing movement of artists bridging genres while keeping Christ at the center.

"Keep Going" dropped July 25, 2025, bringing high-energy faith encouragement to playlists everywhere. Fusing rap with inspirational hooks, the track motivates listeners not to quit—regardless of life’s circumstances.

“I know the pain feels endless—keep going. God’s not finished yet.”

It’s a message of perseverance, delivered through tight production and clear conviction. The track is available on Spotify.