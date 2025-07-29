New Music Drop from the CCC Collective: “Thankful”

The CCC Collective is back with a fresh new single, “Thankful,” now streaming everywhere. Known for their soul-stirring blend of gospel, blues, and faith-driven lyrics, the Brooklyn-based group delivers a powerful message of resilience and gratitude.

Following the buzz from “Devil is a Lie” and “Can You Hear Me,” this latest track is a reminder to stay grounded in gratitude—no matter what life throws at us. It's also a taste of what’s to come on their upcoming album Brooklyn Culture, dropping August 15, 2025.

“We want our music to speak to both the spirit and the culture,” says A.R. Bernard. “Thankful is a declaration of victory.”

Listen now and stay connected with the CCC Collective on social: @cccinfoorg, @thebrooklynculture, and @ccccollectiveglobal.

HEAR: CCC Collective: “Thankful”

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi