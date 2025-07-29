Good news for renters: your on-time rent payments could now help you qualify for a mortgage!

Mansa Musa recently told us about Make Rent Count, a new program from Fannie Mae. It gives renters the credit they deserve. If you’ve been paying at least $250 in rent each month — and those payments show up in your bank account — this program can help. It highlights your rent history when you apply for a mortgage.

It’s especially helpful for first-time buyers or those without a long credit history. Best part? Missed rent payments won’t hurt necessarily, but of course it's not ideal.

Listen To Turn Rent Into A Mortgage With “Make Rent Count”

Get the details here: Make Rent Count

Each Tuesday, catch up with Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org and host Randi Myles to help empower, “sustainable financial well-being for working class families.” Check out our archives here: takecontroltuesday.com

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.