Martha Munizzi Declares “Church Is Revival” With Bold New Single

Gospel powerhouse Martha Munizzi is back—and she’s bringing revival with her. The Grammy®, Dove, and four-time Stellar Award-winning worship leader has just released her brand-new single, “Church Is Revival,” available…

Randi Myles

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 19: Martha Munizzi attends 43rd Annual GMA Dove Awards at The Fox Theatre on April 19, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Gospel Music Association)

Gospel powerhouse Martha Munizzi is back—and she’s bringing revival with her. The Grammy®, Dove, and four-time Stellar Award-winning worship leader has just released her brand-new single, “Church Is Revival,” available now on all digital platforms. The energetic track is the lead single from her upcoming live album of the same name, recorded at Full Sail University and produced by David “DLO” Outing.

Known for timeless anthems like “Glorious” and “Because of Who You Are,” Munizzi’s voice has long inspired worshippers around the world. With “Church Is Revival,” she’s calling the Church back to its roots—back to gathering, unity, and transformation. This isn’t just a song—it’s a declaration.

💬 “Faithful, consistent church attendance should be a non-negotiable,” Munizzi shares. “It’s not just for convenience—it’s for transformation. Revival begins when we come together.”

As co-pastor of EpicLife Church in Orlando, Florida, alongside her husband Dan, Munizzi brings more than just vocal power—she brings spiritual depth. Her experiences pastoring through the highs and lows of life have deeply shaped her latest project, giving the music an authenticity that resonates across generations and cultures.

🎶 “Church Is Revival” pulses with joy, conviction, and a message that’s as timely as ever: the church isn’t just a building—it’s a movement. And when believers come together, revival follows.

📥 Download the single now at sc.lnk.to/mm-CIR, and mark your calendar for the full album release on September 26, 2025, available on all major streaming and retail platforms.

Detroit Praise Network encourages you to turn this one up—and let revival begin right where you are.

Martha Munizzi
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
