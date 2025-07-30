ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Naomi Raine Drops Summer Anthem “God Will Work It Out” – A Message of Hope and Faith

GRAMMY®, Billboard Music, Dove, and Stellar Award-winner Naomi Raine has just released a powerful new anthem titled “God Will Work It Out”, and it’s already making waves across the gospel…

Randi Myles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: Naomi Raine performs onstage at 106 & Park “Pulse of the Kingdom” during the BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

GRAMMY®, Billboard Music, Dove, and Stellar Award-winner Naomi Raine has just released a powerful new anthem titled “God Will Work It Out”, and it’s already making waves across the gospel and worship community. This soul-stirring single, which went viral even before its official drop, is part of her highly anticipated upcoming album Jesus Over Everything, recorded live in Las Vegas.

With a heart rooted in faith and transparency, Naomi Raine brings her signature voice and spirit-led worship to this latest track. “God Will Work It Out” is more than just a summer anthem—it’s a timely reminder for anyone navigating uncertainty, reminding us that even when we can’t see the path forward, God is still in control.

“When you’re walking through a storm, sometimes the only thing you can do is hold on to what you know—God’s promises. That’s what this song is about,” Raine shared in a recent post.

Known for her role in the groundbreaking collective Maverick City Music, Naomi has already touched millions through worship staples like “Jireh,” “Promises,” and “Kingdom.” Her solo work continues to reflect the same deep vulnerability and bold faith that have become her hallmark.

🎶 “God Will Work It Out” blends soaring vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and a moving message that speaks directly to the soul. Whether you’re on a mountain or in a valley, this song meets you where you are and points your heart back to the One who holds it all together.

Follow Naomi Raine on all platforms at @NaomiRaine for updates, and stay tuned for more from her upcoming project. For more on TRIBL Records, follow @TriblRecords or visit tribl.com.

This summer, let “God Will Work It Out” be the anthem that reminds you: He always does.

Naomi Raine
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Musician Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
MusicPrince’s 90s Collaborations: Funk, Freedom, and Surprise Guest StarsKayla Morgan
Sounds of Blackness Declare “We’re Unstoppable” with Powerful New Anthem
MusicSounds of Blackness Declare “We’re Unstoppable” with Powerful New AnthemRandi Myles
Martha Munizzi Declares “Church Is Revival” With Bold New Single
MusicMartha Munizzi Declares “Church Is Revival” With Bold New SingleRandi Myles
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect