Sounds of Blackness Declare “We’re Unstoppable” with Powerful New Anthem

Legendary, Grammy-winning ensemble Sounds of Blackness is back with a bold and timely new single, “We’re Unstoppable”—and it’s exactly the empowering anthem the world needs right now.

This vibrant new track brings together a powerhouse lineup, featuring Jamecia Bennett, rising family group NUNNABOVE, and the energetic force of The Atlanta Drum Academy. Blending gospel, R&B, classical, and worldbeat with electrifying urban rhythms, “We’re Unstoppable” is more than a song—it’s a movement.

🔥 “We’re Unstoppable” pulses with strength, faith, and resistance.

🎤 With powerhouse vocals and rich harmonies, it calls listeners to rise, stand for justice, and never back down.

🥁 The Atlanta Drum Academy brings serious energy, driving the message forward with bold rhythm and unity.

At a time when perseverance and purpose are more vital than ever, Sounds of Blackness delivers a sonic call-to-action that uplifts the spirit and stirs the soul. The track’s emotional depth, paired with its forward-driving groove, gives voice to a generation rooted in hope and strength.

Known for iconic hits and a commitment to social impact, Sounds of Blackness has long been a beacon in gospel and soul music. With “We’re Unstoppable,” they’re not just continuing the legacy—they’re reigniting it for a new era.

🎶 For fans of: Aretha Franklin, Kirk Franklin, and Black Pumas—this one’s for you.