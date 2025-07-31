56th Annual GMA Dove Award Nominees Announced

The Gospel Music Association has dropped the list for the 56th Annual Dove Awards — and it’s full of both legends and fresh faces.

Brandon Lake tops the pack with 9 nominations. Other major names include CeCe Winans, Lauren Daigle, Phil Wickham, Forrest Frank, and Jelly Roll. The Artist of the Year category is loaded with talent.

New voices are making waves too. First-time nominees like Leanna Crawford, Abbie Gamboa, Megan Woods, Patrick Mayberry, Caleb Gordon, and Chelsea Plank highlight a bold and vibrant future for gospel and Christian music. You can also listen to the GMA nominee playlists now on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Pandora.

SEE: The Entire List Of GMA Nominees Here: DoveAwards.com

Check out these important dates and details:

Award Show : October 7, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

: October 7, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Broadcast : Premieres October 10 on TBN & the TBN+ App (7:30 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. ET)

: Premieres October 10 on TBN & the TBN+ App (7:30 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. ET) Encore : October 17, same times

: October 17, same times Final Voting: August 7–14, 2025

This year’s theme, “Creation Sings,” puts the spotlight on the divine spark behind every song. Host Tauren Wells puts it plainly: “Our music echoes a greater song—the one God began when He spoke the world into existence.”

Want to be there? Limited fan experiences are available now at doveawards.com

