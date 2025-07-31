Churchy Returns Plus—KevOnStage Launches A New Sketch Show

KevOnStage is doubling down on BET.

Season 2 of the hit BET+ series Churchy drops August 21—with all 10 episodes ready to binge. After becoming BET+’s most-watched scripted comedy during its debut week, the show is back with more wild church antics, surprise drama, and plenty of laughs.

Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks returns as Pastor Corey Carr Jr., who’s juggling ministry, money problems, and a rival trying to turn the church into a trampoline park.

Familiar faces like Mark JP Hood, Lexi Allen, Anthony Elfonzia, and Tahir Moore return, joined by Jasmine Luv and Nic Few. Guest stars include Tabitha Brown, Kirk Franklin, Keith Lee, and Tony Baker.

But that’s not all.

KevOnStage Launches A New Sketch Show

BET just announced The Hospital, a brand-new satirical sketch comedy series from Fredericks, premiering September 10 on BET. The four-episode series is mostly improvised and set in “the most incompetent medical facility in the country.” Expect absurdity, chaos, and nonstop laughs.

The cast features KevOnStage, Tony Baker, Chris “CP” Powell, Dinora Walcott, Quin Walters, Tamara Jade, and other top comedic voices from stand-up and social media.

BET’s partnership with Fredericks is all about turning digital-first creators into long-form stars. And judging by the success of Churchy, this formula is working.

