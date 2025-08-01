Brandon Lake Leads the Way: 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards Nominees Announced

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Lake performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day four of CMA Fest 2025 on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

The Gospel Music Association has officially announced the nominees for the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards, and this year’s lineup is a powerful celebration of worship, diversity, and the ever-evolving future of Gospel and Christian music.

Brandon Lake tops the nominations this year with nine total nods, including Artist of the Year, where he joins an outstanding list that includes CeCe Winans, Forrest Frank, Josiah Queen, Lauren Daigle, and Phil Wickham.

This year’s theme, “Creation Sings,” is a timely reminder that music is a reflection of the Creator’s glory. As host Tauren Wells puts it, “From the rhythms of the ocean to the harmonies of human praise, all of creation is echoing His glory. I can’t wait to celebrate the artists who are adding their voices to that eternal sound.”

📅 Key Dates:

The Dove Awards Ceremony will take place October 7th, 2025 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

TV Broadcast airs exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ App on Friday, October 10th at 7:30pm & 10pm ET

A re-broadcast will air on October 17th at the same times

🌟 Rising Stars & First-Time Nominees

One of the most exciting aspects of this year’s Dove Awards is the introduction of a vibrant, fresh generation of worshippers and creators. Newcomers like Leanna Crawford, Caleb Gordon, Patrick Mayberry, Megan Woods, Marcus Cole, Gabriel EMC, Jamie MacDonald, and Transformation Worship are just a few of the first-time nominees stepping into the national spotlight.

✨ Notable Song & Album Nominees:

🎵 Song of the Year:

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll

“The Truth” – Megan Woods, Matthew West, Jeff Pardo

“That’s Who I Praise” – Brandon Lake

“Still Waters (Psalm 23)” – Leanna Crawford

🎤 Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year:

“Come Jesus Come” – CeCe Winans, Shirley Caesar

“God Is In Control” – DOE

“One Hallelujah” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, Jonathan McReynolds, Jekalyn Carr

“Yahweh” – Jason Nelson ft. Melvin Crispell III

🎶 Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year:

Christlike, California – Miles Minnick

CRY – Hulvey

SORRY, I CHANGED (AGAIN) – Aaron Cole

🏆 New Artist of the Year (Presented by Cantinas Arts Foundation):

Abbie Gamboa

Caleb Gordon

Leanna Crawford

Patrick Mayberry

Strings and Heart

From Southern Gospel to hip-hop, bluegrass to Spanish language worship, the 2025 Dove Awards nominations reflect a beautiful tapestry of sound and faith—one that continues to grow and reach across cultures, generations, and platforms.

🙌 A Night to Celebrate the Kingdom

GMA President Jackie Patillo summed it up best: “We love honoring the incredible gifts of our community of artists, songwriters, producers, and creatives… I look forward to celebrating with you at Bridgestone Arena this October!”

Let the countdown begin! Mark your calendars and get ready to lift your voice as Creation Sings at the 56th Annual Dove Awards.

🔗 Full list of nominees, tickets, and more: doveawards.com