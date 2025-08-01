Naomi Raine Drops Empowering Summer Anthem “God Will Work It Out”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 26: Naomi Raine performs onstage for the 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

GRAMMY® Award-winning worship leader Naomi Raine is back with a timely new anthem, “God Will Work It Out,” a powerful declaration of faith lifted from her upcoming live album Jesus Over Everything—recorded in Las Vegas.

This fresh release, already making waves online, blends Naomi’s signature vulnerability and vocal fire with a message that meets listeners right where they are: in the middle of the waiting, the questions, and the breakthrough. It’s a reminder that no matter the season, God is still moving.

Known as a cornerstone of Maverick City Music, Naomi’s voice has anchored worship favorites like “Jireh,” “Promises,” and “Kingdom.” With this new track, she steps into summer with bold reassurance—you don’t have to see it yet to believe it. God is working behind the scenes.

“God Will Work It Out” continues Naomi’s solo legacy of songs that are honest, hope-filled, and rooted in Scripture. Her artistry isn’t just about performance—it’s about leading people into the presence of God with transparency and trust.

