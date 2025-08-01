New Music You Can Count On from The Group Fire

I caught up with all five members of The Group Fire—Lead singer Terelle Cooper, Tenor & Bass guitarist Juwan Cooper, Tenor Justin Cooper, Alto Tajohn Hill, and Baritone Al Hill—to talk about their latest single.

If you’ve seen The Group Fire live, you know the energy they bring. Their tight harmonies, bold lyrics, and genre-blending sound always make an impact. From jazz to gospel, with what they call “R&C”—rhythm and church—it’s a sound that stays with you.

Now, they’re taking it a step further. Their new single, I Can Count On You, fuses classic disco with gospel soul. Think horns, wah-wah pedal guitar, and an Earth, Wind & Fire groove. That throwback vibe? Totally intentional. “We wanted something that reminded us of when music just felt different,” the group shared.

But at the core, it’s still about faith. Terelle put it best: “I Can Count On You is about knowing someone always has your back—no matter what life throws at you.” He pointed to Psalm 18:2: “The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my deliverer…” That’s the message. You’re never alone. You can always count on Jesus.

Also, The Group Fire is nominated for three Stellar Awards and will perform at the Pre-Show on August 15, 2025, at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

