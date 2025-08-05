ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sensere Drops Bold New Album With Fred Hammond’s Stamp

Sensere returns with The Soul of Future Worship Vol. 2, hosted by Fred Hammond. Featuring Mali Music, B. Slade, and more, this bold new album redefines the sound of gospel.

Randi Myles
Sensere Drops Bold New Album with Fred Hammond’s Stamp

Urban gospel collective Sensere brings bold style and soul-stirring sound to a new era of worship.

Wright Sound Music and Entertainment

Miami-based Urban Inspirational band Sensere releases their 4th studio album

After nearly six years, Sensere has released their long-awaited fourth studio album: Fred Hammond Presents: Sensere – The Soul of Future Worship Vol. 2.

Out now on all platforms via Tribl Records and Wright Sound Music, the project blends gospel, funk, R&B, and soul into a powerful worship experience.

The album kicks off with the band’s first-ever #1 single, “That’s God…Lalala.” A remix featuring our very own Darlene McCoy radio host of The Nightly Spirit and phenomenal singer bringing the energy. Fred Hammond, who not only endorses but presents the project, calls Sensere the future of gospel: "They have the heart, the soul, and the sound. This album is me saying—pay attention. This is where gospel is going."

Hear: Sensere featuring Darlene McCoy "That's God...Lalala" Remix

Fred Hammond Presents: Sensere – The Soul of Future Worship Vol. 2

The Soul of Future Worship Vol. 2 features powerhouse guests:

  • Mali Music on the D’Angelo-inspired track “The Prayer”
  • Keyondra Lockett, B. Slade, and Fred Hammond himself
  • Darlene McCoy on the remix
  • Upcoming single “After Tonight” drops later this month

Standout tracks like “God Did It Again” and “God I Love You” bring testimony, praise, and raw soul.

Producer and founding member James “J Dubb” Wright says the project was born from delay, disappointment—and divine timing. “We poured our hearts, sound, and story into this. Every minute was worth it.”

With this release, Sensere steps confidently into the future, with Fred Hammond's green light.

Sensere
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Doechii poses in the press room during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 5
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken &amp; Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicLyrical Geniuses: Exploring the Complex Wordplay of the Best Lyrical Rappers
A split image of Erykah Badu speaking in the pressroom during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture on the left and Daniel Alan Maman professionally known as The Alchemist attending the funeral held For rapper Prodigy on the right.
MusicErykah Badu & The Alchemist to Premiere New Album Live Before Streaming Drop
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect