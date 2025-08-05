Sensere Drops Bold New Album With Fred Hammond’s Stamp
Sensere returns with The Soul of Future Worship Vol. 2, hosted by Fred Hammond. Featuring Mali Music, B. Slade, and more, this bold new album redefines the sound of gospel.
Miami-based Urban Inspirational band Sensere releases their 4th studio album
After nearly six years, Sensere has released their long-awaited fourth studio album: Fred Hammond Presents: Sensere – The Soul of Future Worship Vol. 2.
Out now on all platforms via Tribl Records and Wright Sound Music, the project blends gospel, funk, R&B, and soul into a powerful worship experience.
The album kicks off with the band’s first-ever #1 single, “That’s God…Lalala.” A remix featuring our very own Darlene McCoy radio host of The Nightly Spirit and phenomenal singer bringing the energy. Fred Hammond, who not only endorses but presents the project, calls Sensere the future of gospel: "They have the heart, the soul, and the sound. This album is me saying—pay attention. This is where gospel is going."
Hear: Sensere featuring Darlene McCoy "That's God...Lalala" Remix
The Soul of Future Worship Vol. 2 features powerhouse guests:
- Mali Music on the D’Angelo-inspired track “The Prayer”
- Keyondra Lockett, B. Slade, and Fred Hammond himself
- Darlene McCoy on the remix
- Upcoming single “After Tonight” drops later this month
Standout tracks like “God Did It Again” and “God I Love You” bring testimony, praise, and raw soul.
Producer and founding member James “J Dubb” Wright says the project was born from delay, disappointment—and divine timing. “We poured our hearts, sound, and story into this. Every minute was worth it.”
With this release, Sensere steps confidently into the future, with Fred Hammond's green light.