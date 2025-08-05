Take Control: Credit Cards That Work for You

This week on Take Control Tuesday, Mansa Musa breaks down how credit cards can actually help improve your lifestyle—if you use them strategically.

Let’s be real: the credit card industry makes big money off people who carry a balance. But if you’ve got decent credit (especially good credit), these companies compete hard for your business. That means benefits—like cash back, travel points, or discounts—are out there for the taking.

Mansa’ says if you’re already using a credit card, use ones that rewards you for what you're already doing.

Do a lot of online shopping? Mansa uses an Amazon credit card that gives 5% back on every Amazon purchase.

Use delivery services often? His Instacart card gave him $50 just for signing up—and 5% back on every grocery delivery.

The key is to find a card that matches your lifestyle. Whether it’s travel, groceries, or retail, there’s likely a card that aligns with how you spend.And of course, when managed wisely, credit cards can be more than debt—they can be tools to upgrade your everyday life.

