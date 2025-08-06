Gospel Giant Fred Hammond Joins The Choir Room on New Single

The Choir Room, led by GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter and producer Dwan Hill, drops its powerful new single “Love Never Fails,” featuring gospel icon Fred Hammond.

The live-recorded track—also the title song from their upcoming album—blends voices and styles across Gospel, CCM, and Worship. Hill co-wrote the song with Hammond during a stop in Dallas on the Choir Is Back Tour. “It’s a full-circle moment,” says Hill, reflecting on growing up listening to Hammond. Hammond calls the track “a heartfelt tribute to the golden days of gospel choirs.”

The Choir Room began in 2022 as a gathering in Nashville and has since become a global movement. Their second album, Love Never Fails, drops August 22 via Centricity Music.

HEAR: The Choir Room Featuring Fred Hammond "Love Never Fails"

