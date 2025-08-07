The city of Winter Park, Florida, just revealed a new statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but the tribute isn’t landing the way officials hoped. Instead of celebration, many locals are scratching their heads. In fact, some are even calling for a complete do-over.

“It looks awkward,” said Jonathan Blount, co-founder of Essence magazine and longtime community member, in an interview with WESH 2 News. “His feet are too big. His head is too big. His arm is too big. It looks more like a caricature than Dr. King.”

Others in the community echoed the same concern. They felt the statue lacked the dignity and likeness Dr. King deserves. What was meant to be a proud moment for the city turned into a heated conversation about artistic accuracy and cultural responsibility.

When honoring someone like Dr. King, details matter. And in this case, critics say, the sculpture missed the mark.

Credit: The Grio

“That’s Not Him”: MLK Statue Sparks Outcry In Florida

