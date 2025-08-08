ContestsEvents
Big Decisions Ahead for Belle Isle—You Have a Say

The DNR and Belle Isle Conservancy are planning the park’s future—and they want your input. Take a quick survey and help rank 11 possible upgrades now through Labor Day.

Randi Myles
Big Decisions Ahead for Belle Isle—You Have a Say

Big Changes Could Be Coming to Belle Isle—And You Get to Help Decide

The future of Belle Isle is on the table, and your voice matters. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Belle Isle Conservancy are working together on a new strategic development plan for the island—building on the 2018 plan with fresh eyes and community input.

This updated plan isn’t just about small fixes. It’s focused on big, long-term projects that could shape Belle Isle for years to come.

Right now, they’re asking the public to rank 11 major project ideas. These are high-impact upgrades that may need serious funding and partners to pull off. But first, they want to know what matters most to you.

Big Decisions Ahead for Belle Isle—What’s on the List:

  • A new welcome center at the MacArthur Bridge
  • Fixing and reopening the Belle Isle Zoo as a public space
  • Renovating the Belle Isle Aquarium
  • Restoring the historic boat club building
  • Transforming the former golf course into open green space
  • Revitalizing the beach area
  • Upgrading the athletic fields
  • Turning the horse stables into a public destination
  • Expanding access to water activities and rentals
  • Creating new trails for biking and walking
  • Improving mobility and transit options throughout the island

You can take the survey now through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 8.
👉 Take the survey here

Meanwhile, staff and volunteers are gathering feedback on the ground at Belle Isle and local events all summer long.

This effort isn’t just about new buildings or projects. It’s about making sure Belle Isle reflects what the community wants—now and in the future. The full plan will be shared with the public in 2026, with the goal of locking in funding and partnerships to bring the top priorities to life. (Source: Michigan.gov & WXYZ-Detroit)

