Randi Myles
The Live Reunion: JJ Hairston’s Call to Lift Gospel Higher

The Live Reunion: Washington, DC
JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise

Jamestown Music 2025

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise have returned with The Live Reunion: Washington, DC, a powerful project celebrating 25 years of music ministry. It was recorded live at The Gathering Place in Capitol Heights, MD—the church JJ and his wife Trina pastor together.

I had the chance to chat with JJ about the new project and the "choir sound" that is currently a social media subject. Listen below on how JJ lit up about the big choir sound. “I love the choir,” he told me. “It’s the energy, the blend, the way it just fills a room.” And The Live Reunion is full of that—reimagined hits, fan favorites, and fresh songs that carry the same fire Youthful Praise has always had. We also checked out the new single “Lifted Up” featuring his cousin, Tamela Hairston.

We also talked about supporting gospel music beyond the award shows. JJ didn’t hold back:
“Some of these award shows are drawn to influence, not godly character or even good music. We have to show that our artists matter—by buying their music, streaming their songs, watching their videos. That’s what shows they have influence. And that’s how we get them on those platforms.”

From worship staples like Incredible God, Incredible Praise to brand-new anthems, this album is both a celebration and a challenge—calling us to praise louder, love deeper, and support gospel stronger.

 Listen now wherever you stream music.
 Learn more about The Gathering Place DC: gatheringplacedc.com

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise
