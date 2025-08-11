ContestsEvents
A Joyful Return: Darwin Hobbs’ New Praise Anthem

After four years away, Darwin Hobbs is back with “Hallelujah to the King,” an up-tempo praise anthem recorded live in Atlanta and co-written with Cross Worship members Darius Byers and Troy Culbreath.

Randi Myles
“Hallelujah to the King” Darwin Hobbs (2025)

It’s been four years since Darwin Hobbs released Get Ready. Now, he’s back with fresh music and a burst of praise.

Hobbs recently recorded a new project live at Atlanta’s well-known Elizabeth Baptist Church. The first single is an up-tempo celebration called Hallelujah to the King (Heart Art Music / Tyscot Records).

Snippet of Darwin Hobbs “Hallelujah to the King”

He co-wrote the song with fellow Ohioans Darius Byers and Troy Culbreath, members of the multi-ethnic group Cross Worship. That ensemble has earned millions of streams for their rendition of Hillsong United’s “So Will I (100 Billion X).”

Rising producer Jaden Baker brought the track to life. Baker, who has played bass for gospel greats like Kirk Franklin and T.D. Jakes, adds a vibrant and dynamic touch to the arrangement.

The result? A joyful anthem that invites listeners to lift their voices and hearts in praise.

Darwin Hobbs
