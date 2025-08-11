Tye Tribbett Delivers Double the Praise — Tour + Album

Tye Tribbett Hits the Road for the “We Outside Tour”

Three-time GRAMMY winner Tye Tribbett is taking praise to the streets this fall. His We Outside Tour launches October 28 in Charlotte, NC, and makes 17 powerful stops nationwide.

Fans in Detroit can mark their calendars for November 14. That’s when Tribbett’s unstoppable energy will light up the city with bold worship and next-level praise.

Tye Tribbett, Mike Todd & Kierra Sheard Take Worship Nationwide

Joining him on select dates are bestselling author and viral sensation Mike Todd with Transformation Worship—making their first national tour appearance—plus powerhouse vocalist Kierra Sheard and rising gospel artist ANTHNY.

From Atlanta to Brooklyn, Memphis to Houston, every night will bring an unforgettable mix of music, worship, and joy.

🎟 Tour dates and tickets: tyetribbett.com/weoutside

New Music from Tye Tribbett - "Only On The Road"

Tye Tribbett’s not just touring — he’s dropping new music, too! The surprise project Only on the Road is officially streaming now, with 11 electrifying tracks recorded live from Dallas to San Francisco.

