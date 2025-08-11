ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Tye Tribbett Delivers Double the Praise — Tour + Album

Tye Tribbett brings double the excitement this fall with his We Outside Tour and surprise live album Only on the Road, featuring 11 tracks captured onstage from Dallas to San Francisco.

Randi Myles
Tye Tribbett Delivers Double the Praise — Tour + Album

Tye Tribbett “Only On The Road (Live)” (2025)

Tye Tribbett Worldwide

Tye Tribbett Hits the Road for the “We Outside Tour

Three-time GRAMMY winner Tye Tribbett is taking praise to the streets this fall. His We Outside Tour launches October 28 in Charlotte, NC, and makes 17 powerful stops nationwide.

Fans in Detroit can mark their calendars for November 14. That’s when Tribbett’s unstoppable energy will light up the city with bold worship and next-level praise.

Tye Tribbett, Mike Todd & Kierra Sheard Take Worship Nationwide

Joining him on select dates are bestselling author and viral sensation Mike Todd with Transformation Worship—making their first national tour appearance—plus powerhouse vocalist Kierra Sheard and rising gospel artist ANTHNY.

From Atlanta to Brooklyn, Memphis to Houston, every night will bring an unforgettable mix of music, worship, and joy.

🎟 Tour dates and tickets: tyetribbett.com/weoutside

New Music from Tye Tribbett - "Only On The Road"

Tye Tribbett’s not just touring — he’s dropping new music, too! The surprise project Only on the Road is officially streaming now, with 11 electrifying tracks recorded live from Dallas to San Francisco.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

Tye Tribbett
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Director Ryan Coogler attends the European premiere of "Sinners" at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England.
EntertainmentThe Precision of Sound: How Ryan Coogler Uses Music in His MoviesKayla Morgan
Scott Mills, President &amp; CEO, BET Media Group speaks onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentBET Hits Pause on Iconic Award ShowsKayla Morgan
Churchy Returns Plus—KevOnStage Launches A New Sketch Show
EntertainmentChurchy Returns Plus—KevOnStage Launches A New Sketch ShowRandi Myles
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect