Sarah’s Oil Brings A Forgotten Millionaire’s Story To Life

SARAH’S OIL — The True Story of an 11-Year-Old Millionaire

Sarah Rector grew up in the early 1900s in Oklahoma’s Indian Territory. Her land looked worthless. She believed oil lay beneath it. She was right.

What happened next is the stuff of history books.

Greedy oil barons circled. Sarah fought back, leaning on her family, friends, and a few daring Texas wildcatters. By the time the dust settled, she had control of her land — and her fortune. At just eleven years old, she became one of the nation’s first African American female millionaires.

From Dirt to Riches: The True Story of Sarah Rector

Sarah’s Oil brings her remarkable journey to the big screen. The film stars Naya Desir-Johnson as Sarah, with Zachary Levi and Sonequa Martin-Green in pivotal roles. Directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh and inspired by Tonya Bolden’s book Searching for Sarah Rector, it blends history, courage, and grit into one unforgettable story.

Only in theaters November 7.

