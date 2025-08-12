Take Control: Boost Your Credit Score, Boost Your Life

Today on Take Control Tuesday, our financial educator Mansa Musa says this: right here in Metro Detroit, your zip code can shape your future — even how long you live. And here’s the surprising link — it’s tied to your credit score.

In some neighborhoods, people live 10 to 20 years less than those just a few miles away. Why? Stress. Fewer opportunities. Lower credit scores. The average score in Detroit is 568. That kind of pressure wears you down — and it can take years off your life.

But here’s the good news: you can change it. No matter where you start, you can build your score. Add good news to your credit report on purpose. Stop adding bad news. Let the old stuff fade away — or get it removed sooner.

Better credit means less stress, better housing, more job options, and even a longer, healthier life. It’s not just about money. It’s about living better and longer.

Each Tuesday, catch up with Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org and host Randi Myles to help empower, "sustainable financial well-being for working class families."

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.