Lil Rel Howery and Tabitha Brown star in the holiday dramedy Unexpected Christmas, where family secrets, surprise guests, and sibling rivalries collide for a celebration full of love, laughs, and chaos.

The holidays are supposed to be magical. But for the Scott family, this Christmas packs drama, secrets, and plenty of laughs into one unforgettable celebration.

Hitting theaters nationwide on November 7, Unexpected Christmas stars comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery alongside Emmy-winning actress, author, and social media favorite Tabitha Brown. They don’t just bring their talent to the screen—they’re also calling the shots as executive producers.

The cast is stacked with talent. Anna Maria Horsford, Reagan Gomez-Preston, DomiNque Perry, Terrence Terrell, Trell Woodberry, Ricco Ross, Koryn Hawthorne, Cece Friday, and Howie Bell all bring their A-game to the holiday table.

Unexpected Christmas Plot

Here’s how it unfolds: Momma Scott (Horsford) dreams of a perfect holiday reunion. But her daughter Marissa (Perry) arrives still nursing a breakup with Richard (Howery). Then—just when things seem tense—Richard walks in arm-in-arm with Marissa’s estranged stepsister Kerry (Gomez-Preston). Marissa plays it cool, but she’s hiding a shocking plus-one of her own. Meanwhile, Kerry stirs up trouble that could throw the whole celebration off course.

From there, the sparks fly. Old rivalries flare up. Romantic mix-ups add to the chaos. Family secrets spill faster than ornaments falling from the tree. As the drama builds, the Scotts must decide—will they pull together, or will this Christmas blow the roof off the house?

“This movie and this cast are so special,” said Howery. “It’s going to be the holiday movie everyone will be talking about.” Tabitha Brown agrees: “Unexpected Christmas is relatable, hilarious, and truly a gift for all families this holiday season.”

Lil Rel Howery & Tabitha Brown Bringing Laughs and Drama In Unexpected Christmas

Written by Cassandra Mann and directed by Michael Vaughn Hernandez, Unexpected Christmas comes from 3 Diamonds Films and Eammon Films. Producers Trell Woodberry, Phil Thornton, and Perrí Camper team up with executive producers Howery, Brown, and Norman Gyamfi to deliver a heartwarming holiday story.

So get ready for love, laughter, and just the right amount of holiday chaos. More at UnexpectedChristmasFilm.com

