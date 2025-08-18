History Made at the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 20: In this image released on August 3, 2024, Bishop Patricia McKinstry (2nd From R) speaks onstage during the 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards…

Nashville, TN – August 17, 2025 – The winners of the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards are in! Hosted by Stellar and GRAMMY Award-winning duo BeBe & CeCe Winans, the show premieres Saturday, August 30 at 8PM ET/7PM CT on the Stellar Network. You can also catch it Sunday, August 31 at 8PM ET/7PM CT on BET.

This year’s “Gospel Music’s Greatest Night” was taped August 16 at the historic Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN.

And the big news? Pastor Mike Jr. swept all nine of his nominated categories, making history with a clean win across the board. But he wasn’t the only one celebrated—several powerhouse artists took home top honors.

40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Major Winners

Pastor Mike Jr. – 9 awards Artist of the Year Album of the Year (I Got Away EP) Song of the Year (Amen) Male Artist of the Year Contemporary Male Artist of the Year Producer of the Year Plus three additional wins I Got Away EP hit #5 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums; Amen peaked at #4 on Hot Gospel Songs.

CeCe Winans – 3 awards Female Artist of the Year Contemporary Female Artist of the Year Praise & Worship Album of the Year (More Than This)

The Group Fire – 2 awards Duo/Chorus Group of the Year Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

Ricky Dillard – 2 awards Choir of the Year (When I Think) Traditional Choir of the Year

Dorinda Clark-Cole – 2 awards Traditional Artist of the Year Traditional Album of the Year (Determined)



More Notable Wins at the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

ADIA – New Artist of the Year

– New Artist of the Year Jason Nelson – Contemporary Album of the Year (You Belong: Live in Durham)

– Contemporary Album of the Year (You Belong: Live in Durham) Earnest Pugh – Traditional Male Artist of the Year

– Traditional Male Artist of the Year Lisa Page Brooks – Traditional Female Artist of the Year

– Traditional Female Artist of the Year Vincent Bohanan & SOV – Contemporary Choir of the Year

Gospel Radio Awards

The Stellars also spotlighted Gospel radio, honoring winners across Top Market, Medium Market, Small Market, and Internet Station categories.

