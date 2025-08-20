2025 Gospel Music Hall Of Fame: A Record-Breaking Celebration

Detroit’s own gospel royalty, The Clark Sisters—Elbertina ‘Twinkie’ Clark, Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and Jacky Clark-Chisholm—shine among the 2025 Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees.

The Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) will celebrate its 2025 Induction Gala & Expo on September 5–6, 2025 at the St. Louis Convention Center.

This year marks a record-breaking class of over 100 honorees during Gospel Music Heritage Month.

⭐ Major Inductees

Kirk Franklin – 20-time Grammy winner

– 20-time Grammy winner Yolanda Adams – 4-time Grammy winner

– 4-time Grammy winner The Clark Sisters – Elbertina “Twinkie” Clark, Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Jacky Clark-Chisholm

– Elbertina “Twinkie” Clark, Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Jacky Clark-Chisholm Mary Mary – Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell

– Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell Warryn Campbell – 5-time Grammy winner

– 5-time Grammy winner Dr. Jekalyn Carr

Dr. Ricky Dillard, “The Choir Master”

Tye Tribbett

Rickey Smiley

Vanessa Bell-Armstrong

Deitrick Haddon

Lisa Page-Lockhart

🌹 Posthumous Honorees

Whitney Houston

Cissy Houston

Inez Andrews

Bishop Michael Alan Brooks (Commissioned)

(Commissioned) Ruby Summerville-Dickson

Al “The Bishop” Hobbs

Sheila Jackson Lee (Former U.S. Congresswoman)

(Former U.S. Congresswoman) Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson

Harold Lashaun Martin

The O’Neal Twins – Edgar & Edward O’Neal

This historic celebration honors gospel’s past, present, and future while uplifting generations through music, faith, and legacy.

📍 Learn more or get tickets: www.mogospel.com

ABOUT THE GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME

The Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich legacy of Gospel music while inspiring future generations. Through education centers, performance halls, and historical exhibits, GMHOF honors the genre’s pioneers and fosters the development of emerging talents. Its comprehensive approach includes state-of-the-art recording studios, wellness initiatives, and community-focused spaces, making it a cultural cornerstone for Gospel music’s past, present, and future.

