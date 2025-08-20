2025 Gospel Music Hall Of Fame: A Record-Breaking Celebration
The Gospel Music Hall of Fame hosts its largest induction ever this September in St. Louis. Honorees include Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, The Clark Sisters, Mary Mary, Ricky Dillard, and Whitney Houston.
The Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) will celebrate its 2025 Induction Gala & Expo on September 5–6, 2025 at the St. Louis Convention Center.
This year marks a record-breaking class of over 100 honorees during Gospel Music Heritage Month.
⭐ Major Inductees
- Kirk Franklin – 20-time Grammy winner
- Yolanda Adams – 4-time Grammy winner
- The Clark Sisters – Elbertina “Twinkie” Clark, Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Jacky Clark-Chisholm
- Mary Mary – Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell
- Warryn Campbell – 5-time Grammy winner
- Dr. Jekalyn Carr
- Dr. Ricky Dillard, “The Choir Master”
- Tye Tribbett
- Rickey Smiley
- Vanessa Bell-Armstrong
- Deitrick Haddon
- Lisa Page-Lockhart
🌹 Posthumous Honorees
- Whitney Houston
- Cissy Houston
- Inez Andrews
- Bishop Michael Alan Brooks (Commissioned)
- Ruby Summerville-Dickson
- Al “The Bishop” Hobbs
- Sheila Jackson Lee (Former U.S. Congresswoman)
- Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson
- Harold Lashaun Martin
- The O’Neal Twins – Edgar & Edward O’Neal
This historic celebration honors gospel’s past, present, and future while uplifting generations through music, faith, and legacy.
📍 Learn more or get tickets: www.mogospel.com
ABOUT THE GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME
The Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich legacy of Gospel music while inspiring future generations. Through education centers, performance halls, and historical exhibits, GMHOF honors the genre’s pioneers and fosters the development of emerging talents. Its comprehensive approach includes state-of-the-art recording studios, wellness initiatives, and community-focused spaces, making it a cultural cornerstone for Gospel music’s past, present, and future.
