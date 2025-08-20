Inside Lecrae’s Reconstruction: A Testimony in 10 Tracks

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 04: Lecrae performs onstage for “BRELAND & Friends” benefit for Oasis Center presented by Amazon Music at Ryman Auditorium on April 04, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee….

The wait is almost over. Lecrae’s new album Reconstruction drops Friday, August 22 on Reach Records. But before it lands, a group of listeners got an exclusive preview of the track, “Headphones.” and how it came about.

Lecrae and Killer Mike have shared friendship for years. Recently, that bond deepened. Both men faced painful losses, and those conversations gave birth to Headphones. The track holds raw grief, but it doesn’t stay there. Instead, it climbs toward hope.

Then came T.I. The Atlanta legend heard the message and immediately wanted in. With Lecrae, Killer Mike, and T.I. together, the collaboration feels bigger than music. It’s faith, truth, and hip-hop woven into one track. And their message rings loud: hope is still alive, even in grief.

The Bigger Picture: Reconstruction

That same message runs through the whole album. Reconstruction, Lecrae’s 10th studio project, is his most personal yet. It’s bold. It’s vulnerable. And it reflects the fight to believe again after seasons of doubt.

Yes—things break. But broken things can be rebuilt. Broken people can be restored. Broken faith can be renewed. Lecrae reminds us that Reconstruction isn’t about perfection. It’s about courage—the courage to keep building when life feels shattered.

🎧Reconstruction drops everywhere Friday, August 22.

Lecrae Explains Reconstruction

And Detroit fans—get ready. Lecrae brings the Reconstruction World Tour to the Majestic Theatre this October. Tickets and details: majesticdetroit.com

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi