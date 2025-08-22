Made In The South: Travis Greene’s Musical Love Letter to His Roots

Travis Greene’s “Made In The South” is a bold and soulful project blending gospel, southern roots, and powerhouse collaborations into nine deeply personal, hope-filled tracks.

Travis Greene just dropped his brand-new album Made In The South—and it’s his boldest project yet. Released today, the GRAMMY®-nominated artist blends gospel, soul, and southern roots into one powerful collection.

This isn’t just music. It’s a love letter to the South and an open invitation to encounter God.

The album shines with collaborations from some of music’s biggest voices—Andra Day, Jennifer Hudson, Lecrae, Limoblaze, Tasha Cobbs Leonard with Maverick City Music, Jonathan McReynolds, and more. Each track carries hope, faith, and deep southern soul.

Travis Greene’s Musical Love Letter to His Roots

Across nine tracks, Greene takes listeners on a journey. From worship-filled anthems to story-driven songs, he weaves together heartfelt lyrics and southern grit. Fans will hear collaborations that stretch beyond gospel and into something bigger: timeless music that uplifts and restores.

The lead single, “Let Freedom Ring” (feat. Andra Day), sets the tone. With rootsy sounds and soaring vocals, the song calls us to rise above division. It’s not just a performance—it’s a rallying cry for love, unity, and freedom.

Greene himself calls this his best work yet. “I went outside of my normal space and created something special. Made In The South will take you on a spiritual, hope-filled ride.”

Travis Greene's 'Made In The South'

Already known for hits like Intentional and Made a Way, Greene continues to push boundaries. As a pastor, songwriter, and award-winning gospel artist, his mission remains the same: to inspire people to believe again.

Made In The South is streaming now.

Tracklist – Made In The South

Touched By Fire (feat. Jennifer Hudson)

(feat. Jennifer Hudson) Home Sweet Carolina

Let Freedom Ring (feat. Andra Day)

(feat. Andra Day) Come Through (feat. Lecrae)

(feat. Lecrae) Never Ever (feat. Limoblaze, Chevelle Franklyn, Forward City)

(feat. Limoblaze, Chevelle Franklyn, Forward City) Holes (feat. Rahkii)

(feat. Rahkii) Big Heart (feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Maverick City Music)

(feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Maverick City Music) Mad (feat. Jonathan McReynolds)

(feat. Jonathan McReynolds) There’s Always More (feat. Annatoria)

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi