Ann Arbor’s Broadway Park West Opens with Three-Day Party Along Huron River

A new seven-acre park opens its gates in Ann Arbor next month. The three-day bash runs September 12-14, showcasing fresh riverfront views and a direct path to downtown.

At Broadway Park West, visitors can now stroll along 1,200 feet of water's edge. The Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy added winding paths and rest spots throughout the grounds. A sleek bridge now links the Border-to-Border Trail straight to the city center.

"Broadway Park West is not just a park — it's a vibrant new chapter for Ann Arbor's riverfront," said LTRC President Marie Klopf according to The Sun Times News. "We invite everyone to join us for this exciting celebration and make the park their own."

The fun starts September 12 at 11 a.m. with a bridge dedication. The Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative and county parks team helped make it happen. Stick around for guided walks until 5 p.m., then grab a bite from local food trucks. As night falls, DJ Joe Hertler will spin tunes until 10 p.m.

Day two gives guests time to wander and take it all in. The grand finale brings Bubble Fest on day three - the city's first bubble-themed bash. Adults can sip coffee while kids enjoy ice cream treats.

This marks the first major achievement for the Lower Town group's work on the Huron River banks. Next up: they'll build a gathering spot for community events.