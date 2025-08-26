Bill’s Beer Garden To Keep Running Despite Downtown Home & Garden Closure

The outdoor beer garden on South Ashley Street will stick around after its neighbor shuts down, owner Scot Greig said on August 23. Bill's Beer Garden plans to keep its gates open through mid-November, sticking to the usual schedule.

"We'll look forward to the future, but our future is being Bill's Beer Garden the same as it was," Greig said.

The update follows news that Downtown Home & Garden will shut its doors December 24, 2025, closing a chapter that spans more than a century. While both spots share Mark Hodesh as their landlord, they work as separate ventures.

Eric Parziale, who runs daily operations, made their plans clear. "We'll hold down the parking lot and we'll keep doing what we're doing. Nothing's going to change for us," Parziale said.

When COVID-19 hit, the garden adapted fast. "We were doing tableside service and walking around with handhelds, and everybody had to be seated," Parziale said, thinking back to those tough days.

Visitors can stop by from spring to late fall. The garden opens mid-March, runs until mid-November, then pops up one last time in December. That final night, called Midnight Madness, lets guests grab one last drink before winter.

Bruce Umpstead, who stops by each week in summer, shared his thoughts. "I like the open air. I met the owners last time. They're a great couple. They're committed to keeping the beer garden open even though the (Downtown Home & Garden) is going to close," Umpstead said.

Saturday nights bring games, while football season packs in students Thursday and Friday. "We're part of the community as a whole," Greig said.

Out-of-town guest Kate Farris praised the drink options. "I like good ownership, and I like to support local instead of chain places," Farris said.

Kelsey Nguyen, new to the University of Michigan, spotted the garden's charm right away. "We see all the lights and it's pretty busy, so we wanted to see what makes it so popular," Nguyen said.