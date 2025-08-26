Detroit Restaurant Pioneer Rina Tonon To Join DiRōNA Hall of Fame

This September in Napa Valley, Cafe Cortina's founder Rina Tonon takes her place among culinary giants. The Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) Hall of Fame welcomes her on September 10, 2025, marking five decades of excellence in food service.

"A trailblazer of farm-to-table dining and one of the Midwest's most respected restaurateurs, Rina Tonon has transformed Cafe Cortina into a nationally celebrated destination known for soulful Italian hospitality and a garden-to-plate philosophy," said Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA, in a statement.

Back in 1976, an old apple orchard in Farmington Hills became something special. That's where Rina and her late husband Adriano planted their dream. Through hard work and vision, they built a metro Detroit institution.

"No one thought we would ever last on 10 Mile road," Rina Tonon said in a statement. "This recognition by DiRōNA is an incredible honor, not just for me, but for my entire family and the loyal guests who've made this journey possible."

Fresh pasta takes shape daily in their kitchen. Outside, gardens burst with herbs and heirloom tomatoes. The menu shines with Italian staples. Rich osso buco and layers of spinach lasagna draw guests back time after time.

At just 14, Rina knew she wanted to join restaurant life. Her parents owned Rina's Pizzeria on Schaefer Highway. That small start sparked a lifelong passion for food service.

Since 1990, DiRōNA has set the standard for dining excellence across the Americas. Their seal of approval stretches from Canada to the Caribbean. Hall of Fame status requires at least 25 years of proven success.