Ex-NFL Players Guide Detroit Youth Programs Through Community Work and Mentoring

A lifetime of service earned Tim Walton, a Detroit native and NFL veteran, the President's Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony took place at Howard University's Amour Blackburn Center on August 9, 2025.

"It was a very humbling moment to receive the award because it represents going above and beyond regular community service. And it has all been performed in the trenches by a large stable of dedicated former players here in Michigan," said Walton.

Under Walton's watch since 2015, the NFL Players Association Detroit Chapter won back-to-back Chapter of the Year titles in 2024 and 2025. Their work spans from giving out scholarships to teaching financial skills and providing food during holidays.

Two standout members, Eddie Murray and Eric Hipple, bring their NFL wisdom to local causes. Murray, with 19 seasons of pro experience, runs the Detroit Lions Peer Pride program, supporting players as they step away from the field.

In 2024, these former pros joined forces with Detroit Police Department and Detroit PAL to start "Coolin' with Cops." This program creates safe spaces where kids play football and practice cheerleading.

"The participation of the NFL alumni Detroit players has solidified 'Coolin' with Cops' as a legitimate football community policing program," Detroit Police Department Sgt. Bryant George said.

Local youth teams, the Detroit Seahawks, City Lions, East Side Cowboys, Motor City Jaguars, and Northwest Detroit Cougars, benefit from this work. Chase Bank, the Detroit Health Department, the Detroit Police Department, and retired NFL players support this work.

For Hipple, his current role means more than his playing days. Speaking on August 19, 2025, he shared stories about his work with the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.