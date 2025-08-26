Overnight I-94 Shutdowns in Michigan Planned for Road Work from August 25 to September 6, 2025

Workers are blocking sections of I-94 in Scio Township at night for repairs. The closures run through September 6. Crews will shut down east and west lanes in turns between Baker Road and M-14.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is blocking the east side from Baker Road to M-14. Nightly closures run 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday, August 28. The work marks the start of major repairs.

Drivers going east must exit at Baker Road. They can return to I-94 at the Jackson Road entrance. M-14 traffic faces a winding path through Baker Road, then Jackson Road, and finally Maple Road to continue east.

West side work splits into two parts. The first shutdown hits September 4. From 10 at night until 5 in the morning, crews block M-14 to Baker Road. Short but vital fixes need attention during this time.

When west lanes close, cars must leave at Maple Road. Signs point west to Jackson Road, then north to Baker Road. This path leads back to I-94 west.

The final west closure runs between Baker and Fletcher roads. It starts at 10 p.m. September 5 and ends at 5 a.m. September 6. Cars must take Exit 167 at Baker Road, then follow Jackson Avenue west to Fletcher Road.

Night work keeps day traffic moving smoothly. Bad weather might change these plans. Crews watch the forecast closely to stay on track.