Southeast Michigan’s Newest Winery Opens in Scio Township After Six-Year Journey

A new winery opened at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor Road in Scio Township on July 11. Social Vines Vineyard and Winery joins just ten other vineyards in the southeast part of the state.

Two acres of planted vines spread across the 70-acre site. The plants - Frontenac, Frontenac Blanc, Marquette, Petite Pearl, Crimson Pearl, and Itasca - do well against Michigan's harsh winters.

"I've had no complaints on the wine," said co-owner Lori Herron. "When people come here, they like our space. They like the wine, so it's been nice. We're not offering a whole bunch of activities to do. And sometimes I think that's what people want. They want to just enjoy the space."

Each year brings about a thousand cases of wine, all made on site. The 2023 wines are ready for purchase, while the 2024 batch ages in tanks and barrels until fall.

For Lori Herron, this marks a bold switch from her past work. She spent 26 years helping patients as an occupational therapist. When COVID hit, she started taking online wine classes and went to industry events to master winemaking.

An old barn, now fixed up, holds the tasting room and wine equipment. Outside, guests sit at wooden tables that Brian Herron built by hand, all under a shaded pavilion.

The locals seem pleased. Anne Birney from Dexter said, "Beautiful location, close to home, everybody's friendly, the wine's good."

Ann Arbor resident Melissa Read shared her thoughts: "I've been wanting one forever, because we just got back from Up North, and were thinking it would be so nice to have this close by. So, we're thrilled."

Plans keep growing. The owners might start yoga classes under the pavilion. They're also thinking about turning another barn into a second spot for wine tasting.