The Brides Project Hits 15-Year Mark of Selling Wedding Dresses for Cancer Support With Block Party

A milestone celebration awaits as the Cancer Support Community of Ann Arbor's Brides Project plans its 15th anniversary block party. Set for September 21, 2025, the party celebrates remarkable work that has channeled $4 million into cancer care through 10,000 dress sales.

Mark your calendars for an afternoon of festivities at Washtenaw Dairy, running 2-5 p.m. along South Ashley Street. This gathering shines light on vital work that touches countless lives affected by cancer.

Brides across America send their gowns to this unique shop. Each carefully chosen dress finds its next owner at a fraction of retail cost. Not a penny of profit strays from the mission: supporting those facing cancer.

These dress sales power life-changing programs throughout the year. Free services spring from this funding source: peer support circles, educational sessions, and activities that boost well-being. These short meetings spark lasting connections.

Yet dresses tell just part of the story. Members tap into nutrition guidance, find peace in meditation, stretch and relax through yoga practice, and receive critical financial aid during tough times.

This September celebration mixes gratitude with community spirit. While all are welcome to share in the festivities, advance registration helps planners prepare for the perfect day.